DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

DigitalBridge Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years. DigitalBridge Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

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DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $15.38 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

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DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

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DigitalBridge Group, Inc (NYSE: DBRG) is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

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