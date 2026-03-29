Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) & Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Head-To-Head Review

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) and Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Skillsoft has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digi Power X has a beta of 5.84, suggesting that its share price is 484% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Skillsoft and Digi Power X’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillsoft -26.02% 40.31% 2.05% Digi Power X -39.25% -47.17% -35.44%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillsoft 1 1 0 0 1.50 Digi Power X 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Skillsoft and Digi Power X, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Digi Power X has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.17%. Given Digi Power X’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digi Power X is more favorable than Skillsoft.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skillsoft and Digi Power X”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillsoft $530.99 million 0.07 -$121.91 million ($15.84) -0.25 Digi Power X $37.00 million 2.55 -$6.80 million ($0.42) -4.90

Digi Power X has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillsoft. Digi Power X is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Skillsoft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Digi Power X shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Skillsoft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Skillsoft

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Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas. This segment also offers Percipio, an AI-driven online learning platform that delivers a learning experience through SaaS solutions. Its Instructor-Led Training segment provides training solutions, including information technology and business skills for corporations and their employees by guiding its customers throughout their lifelong technology learning journey by offering relevant and up-to-date skills training through instructor-led and self-paced, vendor certified, and other proprietary offerings. The company markets and sells their offerings to businesses of many sizes, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers. Skillsoft Corp. is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Digi Power X

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Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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