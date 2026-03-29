Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85,351 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Deere & Company by 84.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $3,615,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $4,550,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 66.1% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 27,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

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Deere & Company Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE DE opened at $566.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.59. Deere & Company has a one year low of $404.42 and a one year high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research raised Deere & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,920. This trade represents a 36.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,160,775.30. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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