DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0211 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $471.63 thousand and $1.78 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded flat against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00030725 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00027034 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00015847 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00014932 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,118.26 or 0.43527955 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

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