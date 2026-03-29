DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.62 and traded as low as $8.11. DarioHealth shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 10,455 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

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DarioHealth Trading Down 4.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 229.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 62,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is a digital health company specializing in chronic disease management through a smartphone-based care platform. Its core solution combines connected devices—such as glucose meters, blood pressure monitors and smart scales—with real-time data analytics and personalized coaching. The platform is designed to support individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, weight management challenges and other cardiometabolic conditions, offering continuous monitoring, tailored insights and behavioral nudges aimed at improving clinical outcomes.

The Dario platform integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver personalized guidance and education.

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