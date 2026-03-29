Cronos Price Reaches $0.0704 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and approximately $5.99 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00013019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000735 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2021. Cronos’ total supply is 98,509,478,502 coins and its circulating supply is 97,393,210,558 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout anor Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO. CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.org Chain is Now LiveTelegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, Kakao, YouTube, LinkedIn”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

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