Critical Review: Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI) vs. Black Hawk Acquisition (NASDAQ:BKHA)

Black Hawk Acquisition (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) and Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Black Hawk Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blaize has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Black Hawk Acquisition and Blaize, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hawk Acquisition 1 0 0 0 1.00 Blaize 1 1 4 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Blaize has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 246.82%. Given Blaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blaize is more favorable than Black Hawk Acquisition.

97.1% of Blaize shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Blaize shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Hawk Acquisition and Blaize”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hawk Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blaize $38.63 million 4.97 -$4.11 million ($2.17) -0.80

Black Hawk Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blaize.

Profitability

This table compares Black Hawk Acquisition and Blaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hawk Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Blaize -535.58% -670.38% -110.35%

Summary

Blaize beats Black Hawk Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Hawk Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

About Blaize

(Get Free Report)

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

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