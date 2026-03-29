Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 16,532 Shares of Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Range Resources comprises about 1.0% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,817,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $445,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,785,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336,299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,165 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,560,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,158,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,793 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. Range Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $786.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 21.12%.Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company’s technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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