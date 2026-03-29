Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.73 and traded as low as GBX 25.30. Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 26.60, with a volume of 52,389 shares traded.

Conygar Investment Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.75. The stock has a market cap of £15.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.39.

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Conygar Investment (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 16th. The company reported GBX (32.78) EPS for the quarter. Conygar Investment had a negative return on equity of 36.90% and a negative net margin of 89.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conygar Investment

Conygar Investment Company Profile

In related news, insider Robert T. E. Ware acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 per share, for a total transaction of £32,000. Also, insider Bimaljit S. (Bim) Sandhu acquired 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 per share, for a total transaction of £76,800. Corporate insiders own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

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