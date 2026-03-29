Contrasting XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA) & BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST)

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) and BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XOMA Royalty and BioHarvest Sciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA Royalty $52.15 million 6.89 $31.71 million $1.46 20.66 BioHarvest Sciences $25.19 million 3.36 -$12.91 million ($0.68) -6.35

Profitability

XOMA Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than BioHarvest Sciences. BioHarvest Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOMA Royalty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares XOMA Royalty and BioHarvest Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA Royalty 45.75% 10.32% 3.49% BioHarvest Sciences -36.33% -1,041.86% -36.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of XOMA Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of XOMA Royalty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for XOMA Royalty and BioHarvest Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA Royalty 1 2 3 0 2.33 BioHarvest Sciences 1 0 3 0 2.50

XOMA Royalty currently has a consensus target price of $61.60, suggesting a potential upside of 104.18%. BioHarvest Sciences has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.93%. Given BioHarvest Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioHarvest Sciences is more favorable than XOMA Royalty.

Risk & Volatility

XOMA Royalty has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHarvest Sciences has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XOMA Royalty beats BioHarvest Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOMA Royalty

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XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets. It has a portfolio with various assets. XOMA Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About BioHarvest Sciences

(Get Free Report)

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is a biotech firm. It focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within business verticals nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients which focus on specific medical indications. BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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