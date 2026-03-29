Contrasting DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) & Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DNOW and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNOW -2.66% 7.26% 4.68% Xometry -8.99% -5.49% -2.24%

Risk and Volatility

DNOW has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xometry has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

97.6% of DNOW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of DNOW shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Xometry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DNOW and Xometry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNOW 2 0 2 0 2.00 Xometry 1 5 5 0 2.36

DNOW currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.01%. Xometry has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.72%. Given Xometry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than DNOW.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DNOW and Xometry”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNOW $2.82 billion 0.81 -$89.00 million ($0.29) -42.17 Xometry $686.63 million 2.84 -$61.74 million ($1.22) -30.85

Xometry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DNOW. DNOW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xometry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xometry beats DNOW on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNOW

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DNOW Inc. distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items. It also offers original equipment manufacturer equipment, including pumps, generator sets, air compressors, dryers, blowers, mixers, and valves; modular oil and gas tank battery solutions; and application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. In addition, the company provides supply chain and materials management; inventory planning and management, procurement, and warehouse management, as well as solutions for logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting services. It serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well-servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, RNG facilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. The company was formerly known as NOW Inc. and changed its name to DNOW Inc. in January 2024. DNOW Inc. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Xometry

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Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

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