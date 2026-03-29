Comparing Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) & China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

China Construction Bank has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credicorp has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Construction Bank and Credicorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Construction Bank $188.88 billion 1.44 $46.68 billion $3.60 5.79 Credicorp $8.01 billion 3.20 $1.94 billion $24.31 13.26

China Construction Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Credicorp. China Construction Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credicorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Credicorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

China Construction Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $11.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. China Construction Bank pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credicorp pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Credicorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. China Construction Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Construction Bank and Credicorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Construction Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Credicorp 0 3 4 0 2.57

Credicorp has a consensus price target of $297.60, suggesting a potential downside of 7.67%. Given Credicorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Credicorp is more favorable than China Construction Bank.

Profitability

This table compares China Construction Bank and Credicorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Construction Bank 25.63% 9.81% 0.78% Credicorp 24.53% 20.43% 2.86%

Summary

Credicorp beats China Construction Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Construction Bank

(Get Free Report)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter transaction services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Credicorp

(Get Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; and management services for private pension funds. The Microfinance segment provides management of loans, deposits, and current accounts for small and microenterprises. The Investment Banking and Equity Management segment is involved in provision of brokerage and investment management services for corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; structuring and placement of issues in the primary market; execution and negotiation of transactions in the secondary market; and structuring of securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

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