Clough Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Short Interest Update

Clough Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,509 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the February 26th total of 27,833 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,950 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Clough Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance
Clough Hedged Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182. Clough Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84.
Clough Hedged Equity ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Clough Hedged Equity ETF
About Clough Hedged Equity ETF
The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure. CBLS was launched on Nov 13, 2020 and is managed by Changebridge Capital.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.