Clough Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Short Interest Update

Clough Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,509 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the February 26th total of 27,833 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,950 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Clough Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Clough Hedged Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182. Clough Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84.

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Clough Hedged Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Clough Hedged Equity ETF

About Clough Hedged Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Hedged Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Clough Hedged Equity ETF ( NYSEARCA:CBLS Free Report ) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.68% of Clough Hedged Equity ETF worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure. CBLS was launched on Nov 13, 2020 and is managed by Changebridge Capital.

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