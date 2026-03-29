CIBRA Capital Ltd Invests $4.68 Million in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

CIBRA Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000. Hologic makes up approximately 8.0% of CIBRA Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hologic by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,022,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,223,000 after buying an additional 8,227,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hologic by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,340,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $180,055,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hologic by 1,060.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,218,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth about $48,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

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Hologic Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). Hologic had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore lowered shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Hologic

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a global medical technology company specializing in women’s health. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company develops and manufactures diagnostic products, imaging systems and surgical solutions designed to detect, diagnose and treat diseases with a primary focus on breast and skeletal health, gynecological conditions and molecular diagnostics. Its product portfolio includes digital mammography systems, 3D mammography solutions, bone densitometry equipment and molecular assays for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Since its founding in 1985, Hologic has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

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