China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 86,240 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the February 26th total of 53,156 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,912 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

China Resources Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRHKY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,939. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. China Resources Enterprise has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

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China Resources Enterprise Company Profile

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China Resources Enterprise Limited is a Hong Kong–based conglomerate principally engaged in consumer products distribution, retail operations and food and beverage businesses. Established in 1993 as a publicly listed arm of the state-owned China Resources Group, the company has grown into one of the largest integrated consumer companies operating across Mainland China and Hong Kong.

In its retail division, China Resources Enterprise operates the CR Vanguard chain of supermarkets and convenience stores, supplemented by online grocery platforms and membership loyalty programmes.

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