Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 11.1% increase from Chatham Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Chatham Lodging Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Chatham Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

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Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of CLDT opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $365.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $67.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.22 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Chatham Lodging Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.140 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLDT

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

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