Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2026

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDTGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 11.1% increase from Chatham Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Chatham Lodging Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Chatham Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of CLDT opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $365.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $67.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.22 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Chatham Lodging Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.040-1.140 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLDT

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.