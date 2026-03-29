Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Short Interest Update

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,511,205 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the February 26th total of 7,781,596 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,914,492 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerus

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Jensen sold 30,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $61,998.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,059,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,869.39. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 165,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $274,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,747,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,138.84. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,194,282 shares of company stock worth $2,106,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Trading of Cerus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 29.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,583,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 358,548 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 599,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 232,218 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 496,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERS. Wall Street Zen lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Cerus Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.06 million, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cerus has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 7.58%.The business had revenue of $64.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cerus

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.

The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.

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