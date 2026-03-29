Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 174319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARE. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Freedom Capital raised Carter Bankshares to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Carter Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

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Carter Bankshares Stock Up 4.3%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARE. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 583,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 139,960 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 160,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 191,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Young Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia, operating primarily through its subsidiary, Carter Bank & Trust. The company offers a full range of commercial and retail banking services, serving individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its financial products are designed to meet the needs of local customers across southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

Carter Bank & Trust provides deposit accounts, including checking, savings and money market products, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

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