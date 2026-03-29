Cardano Price Tops $0.24 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and approximately $346.84 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,000.06 or 0.02994626 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000106 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013027 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001734 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003324 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002469 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000120 BTC.
Cardano Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,994,439,996 coins and its circulating supply is 37,997,904,336 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is cardano.org/news/atom.xml. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
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