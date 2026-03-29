Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Update

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 102,929 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the February 26th total of 60,755 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,066 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 2.8%
NASDAQ CCD opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $23.18.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ: CCD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, CCD provides investors access to a portfolio primarily composed of convertible securities, supplemented by fixed-income and equity instruments. By blending the features of bonds and equity, the fund aims to capture upside potential in rising markets while offering downside protection in more volatile conditions.
The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, and other hybrid instruments, alongside selective allocations to corporate debt, high-yield securities, common stocks, and derivative overlays.
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