Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Update

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 102,929 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the February 26th total of 60,755 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,066 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ CCD opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $23.18.

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Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1,137.2% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ: CCD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, CCD provides investors access to a portfolio primarily composed of convertible securities, supplemented by fixed-income and equity instruments. By blending the features of bonds and equity, the fund aims to capture upside potential in rising markets while offering downside protection in more volatile conditions.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, and other hybrid instruments, alongside selective allocations to corporate debt, high-yield securities, common stocks, and derivative overlays.

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