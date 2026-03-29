BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Holdings Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of BWX Technologies worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 14,308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

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BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

BWX Technologies stock opened at $202.99 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $222.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.83.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $885.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $413,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,097,756.44. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,844 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWX Technologies

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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