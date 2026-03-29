Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 155,035 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the February 26th total of 117,479 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,923 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BZLFY. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Bunzl to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of Bunzl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Bunzl Stock Down 0.8%

Bunzl Company Profile

BZLFY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 50,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunzl has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $20.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89.

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc is a multinational distribution and outsourcing specialist headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company focuses on the supply of non-food consumable products to a broad range of end markets, serving as an intermediary between manufacturers and end users. Through its global network, Bunzl leverages its scale and expertise in supply chain management to provide customers with streamlined procurement, inventory management and logistics services.

The company’s product portfolio spans several key categories, including disposable packaging materials, cleaning and hygiene supplies, personal protective equipment, catering disposables and retail point-of-sale items.

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