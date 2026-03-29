BUILDon (B) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $200.34 Million

BUILDon (B) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, BUILDon has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. BUILDon has a market capitalization of $200.34 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of BUILDon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUILDon token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,539.34 or 0.99889729 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BUILDon Token Profile

BUILDon’s launch date was April 1st, 2025. BUILDon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BUILDon’s official Twitter account is @buildonbsc_ai. BUILDon’s official website is buildon.online.

Buying and Selling BUILDon

According to CryptoCompare, “BUILDon (B) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BUILDon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of BUILDon is 0.20061209 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $3,894,592.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://buildon.online/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUILDon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUILDon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUILDon using one of the exchanges listed above.

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