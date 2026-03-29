Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Target Price at $298.60

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Primerica from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Primerica from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $641,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,582.72. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,800 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total transaction of $454,284.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,384.18. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,597,000 after acquiring an additional 54,158 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $51,004,000. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Primerica by 22.8% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 66,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in shares of Primerica by 115.1% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 11,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $2,121,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $246.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.03 and a 200-day moving average of $261.08. Primerica has a one year low of $230.09 and a one year high of $291.64.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $0.44. Primerica had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $853.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Primerica will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

Primerica Company Profile

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Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica’s core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

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