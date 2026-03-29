Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.5660, with a volume of 414048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brightstar Lottery from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Brightstar Lottery in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brightstar Lottery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brightstar Lottery

Brightstar Lottery Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter. Brightstar Lottery had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.85%.

Brightstar Lottery Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Brightstar Lottery’s payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightstar Lottery

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brightstar Lottery during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brightstar Lottery in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brightstar Lottery in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Brightstar Lottery in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Brightstar Lottery in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brightstar Lottery

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading

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