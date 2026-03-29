Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,418 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 26th total of 19,336 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,226 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BHFAO stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42.

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Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.0%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of annuities and life insurance products focused on helping individuals secure retirement income and long-term financial protection. Established in August 2017 as a corporate spin-off from MetLife, Brighthouse offers a range of solutions designed to address market volatility, longevity risk and the need for guaranteed income streams. The company’s product portfolio includes fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, variable annuities and life insurance policies.

The company distributes its products through a network of independent broker-dealers, banks, registered investment advisers and career agents.

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