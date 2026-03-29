BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 371428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

BluMetric Environmental Trading Down 5.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management. It also provides environmental site assessment and remediation services, environmental engineering solutions, occupational hygiene and safety, geomatics, and fabrication and operation support services.

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