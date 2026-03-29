Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 104.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

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Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Fernando Austin Pena sold 3,131 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $60,240.44. Following the transaction, the president owned 78,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,898.92. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 155,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,608,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,696,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after buying an additional 101,701 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc (NYSE: BXMT) is a publicly traded real estate finance company that originates, acquires and manages commercial mortgage loans and other CRE debt investments. As an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT), it seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through the deployment of senior floating-rate and fixed-rate loans backed by income-producing properties.

The firm’s core business activities span the origination of senior mortgage loans, the acquisition of loan portfolios and other real estate debt instruments, and the active management of those investments.

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