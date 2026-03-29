BitShares Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. BitShares has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $75.93 thousand worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000831 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2015. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,996,459,389 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS). Telegram, GitHub”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

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