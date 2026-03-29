BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Update

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 112,372 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the February 26th total of 151,987 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,962 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
BGSF Price Performance
Shares of BGSF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. 25,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,432. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. BGSF has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $8.22.
BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BGSF had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 8.43%.The firm had revenue of $22.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that BGSF will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of BGSF
BGSF Company Profile
BGSF, Inc (NYSE:BGSF) is a provider of comprehensive workforce management and professional staffing services. The company specializes in designing and administering programs that help organizations optimize their contingent labor, direct hire recruiting and managed service solutions. Through an integrated approach, BGSF delivers end-to-end support that encompasses the planning, deployment and oversight of talent across multiple business functions.
BGSF’s service offerings include strategic workforce planning, vendor management, compliance and risk management, onboarding, timekeeping and payroll administration.
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