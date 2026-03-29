BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.5450 and last traded at $1.60. 22,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 26,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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BeyondSpring Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $65.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeyondSpring

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BeyondSpring stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of BeyondSpring worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeyondSpring

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BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel small-molecule therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Suzhou, China, with corporate operations in New York, the company leverages a versatile drug discovery platform to advance targeted treatments designed to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. BeyondSpring’s pipeline emphasizes agents that modulate the tumor microenvironment and enhance immune response, with an aim to address key unmet needs in supportive care and tumor control.

The company’s lead candidate, plinabulin, is a small-molecule vascular disrupting agent that also exhibits immunomodulatory activity.

Further Reading

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