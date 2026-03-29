Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. HSBC decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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Best Buy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 11,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $727,011.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,113.68. This represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $211,137.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 23,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,751.84. This trade represents a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 77,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,353 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,947,415 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,810,904,000 after acquiring an additional 552,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,288 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,989 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 272.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 183,842 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 134,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,754,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 155.9% during the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 157,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

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About Best Buy

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Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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