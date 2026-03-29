Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$79.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2026

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABXGet Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and five have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$79.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$100.00 to C$94.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

View Our Latest Report on ABX

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrick Gold

In other news, Director Pekka Juhani Vauramo purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$65.41 per share, with a total value of C$811,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$811,084. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Also, insider Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.72, for a total transaction of C$6,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 487,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,534,949.44. This represents a 17.03% decrease in their position. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.9%

TSE ABX opened at C$53.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.92. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$24.28 and a 52 week high of C$74.00.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABXGet Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of C$8.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 2.2422764 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry – including six of the world’s Tier One gold mines -Barrick’s operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth.

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Analyst Recommendations for Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

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