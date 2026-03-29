Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$79.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and five have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$79.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$100.00 to C$94.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.9%

In other news, Director Pekka Juhani Vauramo purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$65.41 per share, with a total value of C$811,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$811,084. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Also, insider Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.72, for a total transaction of C$6,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 487,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,534,949.44. This represents a 17.03% decrease in their position. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE ABX opened at C$53.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.92. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$24.28 and a 52 week high of C$74.00.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of C$8.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 2.2422764 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry – including six of the world’s Tier One gold mines -Barrick’s operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth.

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