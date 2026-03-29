Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD) vs. Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Head to Head Analysis

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Risk and Volatility

Anglo American has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $18.55 billion 2.59 -$3.74 billion N/A N/A Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -10.13

This table compares Anglo American and Augusta Gold”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Augusta Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anglo American.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anglo American and Augusta Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 1 1 3 2 2.86 Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

Anglo American currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.96%. Given Anglo American’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Anglo American is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Summary

Anglo American beats Augusta Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

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Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Augusta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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