Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.64 and traded as low as GBX 1.40. Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.46, with a volume of 329,058 shares trading hands.

Asiamet Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of £49.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.48.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan. The company was formerly known as Kalimantan Gold Corporation Limited and changed its name to Asiamet Resources Limited in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

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