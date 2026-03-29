ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0152 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. ASD has a total market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $861.12 thousand worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004730 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.01523869 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,204,413.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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