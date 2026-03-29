Apple Inc. $AAPL is Marshall Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,307 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.6% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tactive Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Independence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Ridgeline Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 7,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

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Apple Stock Down 1.6%

AAPL opened at $248.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.24 and its 200 day moving average is $262.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.58.

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Apple Company Profile

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Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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