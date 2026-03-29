Apple Inc. $AAPL is Marshall Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,307 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.6% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tactive Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Independence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Ridgeline Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 7,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Apple
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush says 2026 could be a significant product year and raises upside potential (they reiterate Outperform and a $350 target), framing WWDC and AI-driven hardware as major catalysts. Apple in focus as Wedbush calls 2026 a ‘significant’ product launch year ahead of WWDC
- Positive Sentiment: Apple hired ex-Google executive Lilian Rincon as VP of product marketing for AI — a concrete senior hire to accelerate Siri/AI positioning and marketing. Apple hires ex-Google executive to head AI marketing amid push to improve Siri
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports say Apple will open Siri to rival AI assistants (Gemini, Claude, etc.) in iOS 27 — this pivot can broaden iPhone AI capabilities without Apple building everything in‑house. Apple Plans to Open Up Siri to Rival AI Assistants in iOS 27 Update
- Positive Sentiment: Services continue to grow (reported ~14% y/y, Apple TV and gaming aiding strength) — recurring high‑margin revenue supports earnings upside even if hardware cycles lag. Strong Streaming & Game Content Aids Apple’s Services: What’s Ahead?
- Positive Sentiment: Apple expands U.S. manufacturing program, adding Bosch, Cirrus Logic, TDK and Qnity and committing $400M — reduces supply‑chain risk and supports domestic sourcing narrative. Apple adds Bosch, Cirrus Logic, others to US manufacturing program, to invest $400 million
- Positive Sentiment: Apple is granting rare large stock bonuses to iPhone designers to curb talent departures to AI firms — a retention step to protect future product execution. Apple Drops Six Figure Bonuses To Stop iPhone Talent Exodus
- Neutral Sentiment: An analyst tweak: Erste trimmed FY2027 EPS slightly — minimal change to consensus, but worth watching for estimate revisions. Apple Inc. analyst note (Erste Group) via MarketBeat
- Neutral Sentiment: Steve Wozniak publicly criticizes AI and says he hardly uses it — a reputational/PR datapoint but unlikely to move fundamentals. Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak admits he’s ‘disappointed a lot’ by AI and hardly uses it
- Negative Sentiment: Broader tech sector weakness — Nasdaq slide, Meta legal losses and geopolitical worries are pressuring tech stocks, which is dragging AAPL despite company‑specific positives. Tech stocks suffer worst week in nearly a year, driven down by war worries, Meta legal woes
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Apple has discontinued the Mac Pro and abandoned future updates could concern pro users and niche revenue, though impact on total revenue is limited. Apple reportedly discontinues Mac Pro, abandons plans for future updates
Apple Stock Down 1.6%
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.58.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AAPL
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
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