Analyzing OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) & Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares OPKO Health and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPKO Health -37.19% -17.42% -11.24% Nuwellis -211.86% -6,094.26% -231.24%

Volatility & Risk

OPKO Health has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPKO Health 1 3 2 1 2.43 Nuwellis 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OPKO Health and Nuwellis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

OPKO Health currently has a consensus price target of $2.03, indicating a potential upside of 81.55%. Given OPKO Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OPKO Health is more favorable than Nuwellis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of OPKO Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of OPKO Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OPKO Health and Nuwellis”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPKO Health $606.90 million 1.40 -$225.68 million ($0.30) -3.73 Nuwellis $8.27 million 0.29 -$17.52 million ($90.92) -0.01

Nuwellis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OPKO Health. OPKO Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OPKO Health beats Nuwellis on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test. Its Pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease, and vitamin D insufficiency. This segment also develops multi-specific immune therapies focused on oncology, infectious diseases, vaccines, and immunology; OPK88004, an orally administered selective androgen receptor modulator; OPK88003, a once-weekly administered peptide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related obesity; Somatrogon (hGH-CTP), a once-weekly human growth hormone injection; and Factor VIIa-CTP, a novel long-acting coagulation factor being developed to treat hemophilia. In addition, it develops and commercializes longer-acting proprietary versions of already approved therapeutic proteins; develops and produces specialty APIs; develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, veterinary, and ophthalmic products; commercializes food supplements and over the counter products; manufactures and sells products primarily in the generics market; and markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products in a range of indications, including cardiovascular products, vaccines, antibiotics, gastro-intestinal products, hormones, and others. The company also operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Nuwellis

(Get Free Report)

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors in Austria, Belarus, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Panama, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.