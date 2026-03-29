Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Short Interest Update

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 498,368 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the February 26th total of 665,799 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 386,764 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 163,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,205. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.18. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $75.89. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.10.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

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