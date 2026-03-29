Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,303,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,876 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,226,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,076,000 after buying an additional 863,216 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,358,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,254,000 after acquiring an additional 567,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 367.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,940,000 after acquiring an additional 385,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Amgen by 19.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,303,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $683,696,000 after acquiring an additional 376,228 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $348.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.43 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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