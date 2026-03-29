American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.77% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services operates as a specialized healthcare services company focused on delivering diagnostic imaging solutions to community and rural hospitals across the United States. Through strategic joint ventures and management agreements, the company collaborates with hospital partners to develop and operate outpatient imaging centers that provide advanced modalities while sharing the capital and operating costs. By partnering directly with hospitals, American Shared Hospital Services enables facility owners to offer in-house diagnostic capabilities without the burden of full operational oversight and significant equipment investment.

The company’s service portfolio encompasses a wide range of imaging technologies, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), mammography, ultrasound, bone densitometry (DEXA) and nuclear medicine.

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