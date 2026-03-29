ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) Short Interest Update

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 413 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the February 26th total of 549 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,509 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA DTEC opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.16. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 28,696.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 69,159 shares during the period. Scott Marsh Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Torrey Payne Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000.

About ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

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