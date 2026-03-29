Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.70), Zacks reports. Air China had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion.
Air China Price Performance
Shares of AIRYY stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.08 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14.
About Air China
Air China Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as AIRYY, is the flag carrier of the People’s Republic of China and one of the country’s major state-owned airlines. Established in 1988 following the restructuring of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Air China offers a broad range of air transportation services for passengers and cargo. Its core operations include scheduled domestic flights, international and regional routes, as well as charter services.
The airline operates a diverse fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, serving more than 200 destinations across six continents.
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