Aion Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Aion has a market capitalization of $84.16 thousand and $32.90 thousand worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00031218 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00027166 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00015845 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00014969 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,118.26 or 0.43527955 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion. The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. Telegram, Github, Reddit, Facebook, BitcoinTalk”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

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