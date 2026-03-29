Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

ANSC opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

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Institutional Trading of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 529.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 74,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

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Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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