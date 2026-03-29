Aevo (AEVO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $18.38 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Aevo has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Aevo has a total market cap of $18.38 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aevo token can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,660.70 or 0.99634023 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,477.13 or 0.99600740 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Aevo

Aevo’s genesis date was March 13th, 2024. Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 916,300,126.0570776 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.0221995 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $4,820,308.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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