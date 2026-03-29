Adshares (ADS) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $21.43 million and approximately $365.42 thousand worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000497 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second. Telegram, Medium, Github, YoutubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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