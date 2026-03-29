Actelis Networks (ASNS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Actelis Networks Trading Down 6.5%

Actelis Networks stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. Actelis Networks has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.23.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASNS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Actelis Networks to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Actelis Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actelis Networks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Actelis Networks by 267.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50,546 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Actelis Networks during the third quarter worth about $333,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Actelis Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Actelis Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Actelis Networks

(Get Free Report)

Actelis Networks is a technology company that specializes in delivering high-performance Ethernet access solutions over existing copper and fiber infrastructure. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and manufactures hardware and management software that extend bandwidth capabilities without the need for full fiber deployment. Its solutions are used to bring reliable, carrier-grade connectivity to locations where installing new fiber lines would be cost-prohibitive or logistically challenging.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its MDX series of Ethernet extenders and switches.

Further Reading

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