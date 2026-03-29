Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $21.15 Average PT from Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.1538.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd.

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Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 3.9%

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,170,000 after purchasing an additional 121,444 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 340,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 676.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period.

ACHC stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.74. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $821.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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