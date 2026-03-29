abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL Position Increased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,539 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,808,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,743,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,800,000 after purchasing an additional 96,381 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,301,000 after purchasing an additional 109,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. now owns 1,217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,384,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter.

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abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $43.00 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF News Summary

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

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(Free Report)

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

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