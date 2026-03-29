abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL Position Increased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,539 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,808,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,743,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,800,000 after purchasing an additional 96,381 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,301,000 after purchasing an additional 109,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. now owns 1,217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,384,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter.
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $43.00 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13.
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Weak U.S. consumer sentiment and higher one‑year inflation expectations lifted spot gold above key levels, supporting physical‑gold demand. Spot gold shoots above $4,550/oz after final Consumer Sentiment falls to 53.3, one-year inflation expectations rise to 3.8%
- Positive Sentiment: Technical rebound after a test of the 200‑day moving average has attracted dip buyers, with analysts eyeing a push toward higher targets if momentum continues. Gold News: Gold Rally Builds After 200-Day Test—Are Buyers Targeting $4850.68?
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary from bullion managers suggests a larger institutional buy‑in into gold is still forthcoming, which would support physical‑gold ETFs like SGOL over time. Gold’s big institutional buy-in still to come, silver will follow gold’s lead higher – Sprott’s McIntyre
- Positive Sentiment: Reports of easing Middle East tensions provided a near‑term boost to risk sentiment and helped lift gold in early trade. Gold Rises Amid Signs of Easing Middle East Tensions
- Neutral Sentiment: Intraday technical notes highlight corrective bounces and key entry levels — useful for traders but not decisive for trend direction. Gold market analysis for March 27 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes a search for a floor and momentum amid competing geopolitical and rate headlines — suggests continued volatility. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Continues to Look for Floor and Momentum
- Neutral Sentiment: Modest corrective gains have been recorded, indicating short‑term buying but not yet a confirmed sustained uptrend. Modest price gains in gold, silver on corrective bounces
- Negative Sentiment: Technical analysts are flagging growing bearish signals across multiple timeframes, which raises the risk of further downside if support levels fail. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Signals Grow Across Timeframes
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts point to a “safe‑haven exit” as the dollar and rate‑sensitive dynamics have pressured gold recently, a headwind for SGOL if sustained. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Safe-Haven Exit? Why Gold is Diving
- Negative Sentiment: Turkey’s recent sale of roughly 58.4 tonnes of gold increases physical supply flows, which can weigh on prices in the near term. Turkey taps its gold reserves, sells 58.4 tonnes of gold in two weeks
About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF
The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.
Further Reading
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